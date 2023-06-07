Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Retired handyman wins record $476 million lottery jackpot: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’

Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.
Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million while playing Mega Millions.(New York Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News) - A retired handyman has won a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot in New York.

According to the New York Lottery, 71-year-old Johnnie Taylor won $476 million while playing the Mega Millions from an April 14 drawing.

Lottery officials said it’s the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state since the game launched in 2002.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Taylor said.

The new multimillionaire said his wife didn’t believe him when he first told her about the jackpot. So, he went online and showed her the matching numbers.

Taylor said he typically buys his tickets at Liberty Beer and Convenience, a store near his subway station in Queens. Officials said the convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The New York Lottery congratulates Mr. Taylor on winning this historic jackpot,” lottery officials shared.

Taylor opted to take the lump sum payment totaling $157,288,402 after taxes.

The recently retired 71-year-old said he plans to travel, buy a house and a new car with his winnings. He also said he is going to donate money to his church.

The winning numbers for Taylor’s drawing were 23-27-41-48-51 with 22 as the Mega Ball.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder
The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear picked up an endorsement in his bid for re-election from 35 law...
Gov. Beshear receives endorsement from law enforcement group
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion
CA investigating after jets carrying migrants arrived
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe