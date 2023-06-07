Everyday Kentucky
Witness says Lexington police officer might have caused deadly crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A witness says a Lexington police officer might have caused a deadly crash.

It happened just after midnight on May 15 near the intersection of Man o’ War and Armstrong Mill.

Jillian Pendergrass, 18, died after her motorcycle hit a light pole.

According to the Herald-Leader, a witness says Pendergrass was with two other motorcyclists. The witness says an officer pulled up close to the group, then started swerving back and forth between two lanes.

The witness told the Herald-Leader she is concerned that what she described as “erratic driving” from the officer might have caused Pendergrass to crash.

The Herald-Leader says a police spokesperson told them they are aware of the witness’s allegation but said they can’t release specifics because the investigation is ongoing.

The police department also denied the Herald-Leader’s request for traffic camera footage.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

