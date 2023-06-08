Community holds candlelight vigil 10 years following deadly helicopter crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10 years ago, three people died in a medical helicopter crash in an elementary school parking lot in Clay County.

Community members gathered on the anniversary to hold a candlelight vigil in their memory.

On June 6th, 2013, Air Evac Lifeteam Flight 109, based in Manchester, crashed at Paces Creek Elementary School killing pilot Eddy Sizemore, flight paramedic Herman “Lee” Dobbs and flight nurse Jesse Jones.

The ceremony Tuesday night featured singing, a video tribute to the crew members who were on board and some of those in attendance sharing scripture and stories about the crew.

“We meet here every year on this day and it’s as hard now as it was then. We were here that night and everybody went through some hard times there and everyone continued to show up and remember these guys. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” Brian Jackson, the program director for Air Evac in Manchester said during the event.

Lee Dobbs’s parents drove in from East Tennessee to take part in the tribute.

You can watch the video of the vigil from Christine Couch Jackson here.

