Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A clash at a trans rights rally in Corbin over the weekend went viral on social media.

A group protested downtown against Senate Bill 150 which includes a ban on healthcare for trans children. They say the men who confronted them were armed and dangerous.

“I didn’t expect guns to be pulled,” said co-organizer Jonas Ray. “I didn’t expect people to be here showing off KKK cards and being racist and homophobic degenerates that want to hate each other.”

Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they believe were armed and dangerous, approached them.

Co-organizer Trent Osborne remembers vividly what happened.

“Later in the protest, at around 3:00, two gentlemen pulled over and parked just down here in front of this van and approached us as we were all sitting inside of the park,” said Osborne.

Osborne says that the men were yelling homophobic slurs and even threatening to kill members of the group.

”He was the one who actually pulled the KKK card out and started flaunting the card and saying racist remarks,” said Osborne.

After taking the matter to social media, the video of the incident went viral, but the video has since been removed.

Although the protest ended in a potentially dangerous way, the group is planning to hold more protests in the future.

We reached out to the mayor of Corbin who said the group did not have a permit to be on the premises.

