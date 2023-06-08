Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Father of Pulaski Co. football player who died talks about faith and grief

issues and answers alan dodson
issues and answers alan dodson(wymt)
By Steve Hensley and Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Alan Dodson, father of Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County High School football player who died after a hard tackle during a scrimmage.

“Scripture does not tell us not to grieve, we are going to grieve, it’s a part of who we are, but we’re not to grieve as though who have no hope,” said Dodson.

Dodson, who is a pastor, says he has relied on his faith through the tragedy but has questioned why it would happen.

“Some might try to be 10-foot-tall and bulletproof in their faith, but I’m a dad,” he said. “The most precious gifts that I’ve ever been given is, number one, outside of my salvation, is my wife and my two sons.”

After Andrew’s death, support poured in for Dodson and his family. On April 7, dozens of high school and college football programs from across the state, including Mark Stoops and the Wildcats, turned their stadium lights on for 80 minutes.

80 was Andrew’s jersey number at Pulaski County High School.

“It just said to us, Dodson Family we’re supporting you, we love you, we’re praying for you, we’re doing this for Andrew,” said Alan.

Alan said he hopes his son is remembered for who he was and not how he left this Earth.

“I don’t want Andrew to be remembered because of the circumstances of his death or his age when he passed away...he was just the type of young man that everybody loved,” he said.

The full airing of Issues and Answers with Alan Dodson will be on Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Narcan.
Lexington Fire Department purchases thousands of Narcan doses to fight opioid overdoses
Storms increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
14 months after construction began, the state of the art facility was complete.
First look inside new Franklin County Humane Society building