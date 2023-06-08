Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Nice Start to the Weekend
Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun, clouds, and mild temperatures into the weekend.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun, clouds, and mild temperatures into the weekend.

Our next weather maker arrives late weekend, sparking showers and storms, into the early part of the new week.

Another weather maker will move in, midweek, bringing more rounds of showers and storms into late week.

Highs cool to the lower 70s on Monday, but warm back to the 80s by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

