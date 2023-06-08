Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few cooler days are here

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll see some nice stuff for a few days before the rain returns.

We are currently experiencing the effects of a cold front that has brought a refreshing change in the air. These relatively cooler temperatures will persist for the next couple of days, offering a pleasant respite. Both Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures in the 70s, which is significantly below the normal range for this time of year.

However, as we head into the weekend, there will be a shift back to warmer conditions. The temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, this period of warmth will be short-lived as another cold front is expected to move through the region on Sunday and Monday. This frontal system will bring an increase in showers and thunderstorms during that time.

With the arrival of the cold front, there will be a swift drop in temperatures once again. High temperatures will be pushed back down into the 70s for a few days following the passage of the front. So, be prepared for cooler weather and the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms during this period.

Looking ahead to next week, as we enter the middle of the week, another weather system is anticipated to approach the area. This system will increase the chances of rain and bring the potential for more precipitation. Therefore, it is advisable to keep an eye on the forecast for potential changes in weather conditions.

Take care of each other!

