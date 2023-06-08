Everyday Kentucky
Local nonprofit holds raffle for Taylor Swift tickets

Raffle tickets are $50 each. They’re available until midnight, June 25th. The concert is on...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is raffling off legitimate Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The Nest has two tickets to Swift’s Cincinnati concert, as well as a pre-booked hotel stay.

Raffle tickets are $50 each. They’re available until midnight, June 25th. The concert is on July 1st.

Proceeds will go toward The Nest’s mission to support families facing adversity. You can find more information about the raffle on their website.

