Local nonprofit holds raffle for Taylor Swift tickets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is raffling off legitimate Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The Nest has two tickets to Swift’s Cincinnati concert, as well as a pre-booked hotel stay.

Raffle tickets are $50 each. They’re available until midnight, June 25th. The concert is on July 1st.

Proceeds will go toward The Nest’s mission to support families facing adversity. You can find more information about the raffle on their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.