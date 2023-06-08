Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant chain is closing one of its locations.

After 32 years in Tates Creek, the owner of Ramsey’s Diner says they are closing the location on June 23rd.

He did not say why they were closing but said he thanks his customers and will see them at the other locations, including the new one opening off Leestown Road in August.

