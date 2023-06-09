Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

16-year-old facing charges in shooting that sent man to the hospital

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky 16-year-old is facing charges for her role in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just before 8:30 Thursday night, the teen approached a sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the Wayne County Courthouse in Monticello and told him she had shot a man inside a nearby apartment.

When police and EMS went to the scene, they found Phillip Gerhardt, 54, with a gunshot wound to his left arm and upper chest area.

He was taken to Wayne County Hospital before being flown out to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

No word on his current condition.

The teen, who was not named because of her age, was arrested on assault, theft by unlawful taking of the gun used in the crime and possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Wayne Co. man nears 1 year mark
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Good Question: Is Donald Trump still elligible to run for president after being indicted
Narcan.
Lexington Fire Department purchases thousands of Narcan doses to fight opioid overdoses
Storms increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend