FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A First Alert Weather Day is out Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rounds of thunderstorms will impact the region during this time. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary players. Some areas may also pick up 1″-2″ of rain in these storms.

Before the storms hit, we have more in the way of awesome June weather. Temps tonight drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for many under a mainly clear sky.

Saturday looks great with temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. You will also notice a bit of smoke back in our skies during this time.

Those storms on Sunday and Sunday night come at us in waves before ending on Monday. Highs Monday are back into the low and middle 70s for many.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will be with us Tuesday through the end of next week. Another threat for strong to severe storms looks to develop by the middle and end of the week.

