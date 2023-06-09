Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

Severe threat
Severe threat(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A First Alert Weather Day is out Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rounds of thunderstorms will impact the region during this time. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary players. Some areas may also pick up 1″-2″ of rain in these storms.

Before the storms hit, we have more in the way of awesome June weather. Temps tonight drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for many under a mainly clear sky.

Saturday looks great with temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. You will also notice a bit of smoke back in our skies during this time.

Those storms on Sunday and Sunday night come at us in waves before ending on Monday. Highs Monday are back into the low and middle 70s for many.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will be with us Tuesday through the end of next week. Another threat for strong to severe storms looks to develop by the middle and end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Storms increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend
Highs cool to the lower 70s on Monday, but warm back to the 80s by Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Nice Start to the Weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast