Good Question: Is Donald Trump still elligible to run for president after being indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With another indictment against the former president, one viewer wanted to know what that meant for the presidential campaign.

Today’s Good Question comes from Steve, who asks, “Since Donald Trump has been indicted but not convicted, is he still allowed to run for President?”

Yes, he is. In fact, no matter how that case is resolved, he’ll still be eligible to run for president. The qualifications to run for president in the united states are clear, and they don’t say anything about criminal convictions.

You must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, be at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

If someone is impeached while in office, it is possible for the US Senate to also prevent them from running for office again if they vote to convict. They could also choose to remove that person from office but leave the possibility of running again open for them.

“Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States”

While former President Trump was impeached twice, both times he was acquitted by the Senate. So he is still eligible to run for office.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.