Group of pastors leading effort to remove confederate statue in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Jessamine County pastors from different denominations and ethnic backgrounds are coming together via a Facebook video to get a Confederate statue removed from the courthouse lawn.

Pastor Moses Radford of First Baptist Church in Nicholasville is one of the leaders of the coalition.

He says he and about 19 other pastors have been trying to get the statue removed since the nationwide injustice protests of 2020. That didn’t get anywhere after dozens of pastors signed a petition of removal.

Now they are starting a movement through a Facebook video to request the statue come down.

The statue was placed there in 1896 in honor of those Confederates buried in a nearby cemetery.

