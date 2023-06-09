Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend

Storms increase
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The past couple of days have been super nice! Most will keep that until the second half of the weekend.

The workweek is expected to end on a positive note with excellent weather conditions in Kentucky. Temperatures will continue to be below average, reaching the upper 70s. The day will remain dry with no significant precipitation expected. Overall, it will be a pleasant day to wrap up the week.

Saturday will bring a slight increase in temperatures compared to Friday, but it will still be relatively comfortable. Most areas in Kentucky will experience highs in the low 80s. The day will be characterized by plenty of sunshine, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities. It will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors without extreme heat.

On Sunday, a cold front will move into the area, resulting in a change in weather conditions. Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to develop across the entire region. The arrival of this frontal system will bring a cooler blast of air, causing temperatures to drop. Be prepared for wet conditions throughout the day.

The wetter pattern from Sunday is expected to continue into the following week. The region will experience an increased chance of rain as another system moves into the area. This system will likely impact the middle of the week, bringing additional precipitation to Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

