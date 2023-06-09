Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Fire Department purchases thousands of Narcan doses to fight opioid overdoses

Narcan.
Narcan.(MGN)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - the Lexington Fire Department announced they had bought more than 3,600 doses of Narcan.

It comes with the help of federal funding, and fire officials say this will be spread throughout the community to help save lives.

“My goal is we’ll” probably get about 1000 out between now and the end of the calendar year,” said LFD Captain Seth Lockard. “That’ll leave a lot to give out next year.”

Lockard says these doses will support their runs for the next two years and will be given to law enforcement as well.

"We now have a good foundation to build upon, that’s for certain," said Lockard.

In addition to the Narcan, Lockard says this funding supported the purchase of two new, unmarked minivans for their program. He says this will allow them to go into neighborhoods and follow up with people who overdose without causing any concern among the community about why first responders might be in their area.

Lockard says they check in with overdose patients within 24-72 hours. However, it can’t always happen immediately.

“If you have an overdose today, I might not follow up with you until Monday or Tuesday of next week. So there’s a gap from Friday to Monday where you don’t have access to Narcan. We want to close that gap,” said Lockard.

So they are initiating a Narcan Leave Behind program. Lockard says they first saw it being used in Huntington, West Virginia.

“They were handing out Narcan to anybody that wanted it,” said Lockard.

Now, on an as-needed basis, Lexington Fire will also hand out these doses in the community.

If you or a family member needs Narcan or another form of help with substance abuse, you can reach out to the Lexington Fire Department to connect with Lockard’s community paramedicine program.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Storms increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
14 months after construction began, the state of the art facility was complete.
First look inside new Franklin County Humane Society building
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges