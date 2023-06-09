Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Morehead announces new athletic director

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University announced Kelly Wells as its new director of athletics Friday morning.

Wells, a Morehead alum, has spent the last 17 years at the University of Pikeville, serving as head men’s basketball coach from 2006 to 2020 and director of athletics since 2018

The university says an open-to-the-public press conference introducing him will be held on June 12 at 2 p.m. in the Academic-Athletic Center.

Wells will step into his new role on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Madison Kellione shoots a free throw during the DIII National Championship game in the American...
Transylvania women’s basketball accepts invitation to White House for NCAA College Athlete Day
A line of people trying to get standing-room-only tickets as the game gets underway.
Largest crowd in UK Baseball history packs Kentucky Proud Park for NCAA regional
Wildcats celebrate Regional Championship win over Indiana
Kentucky punches a ticket to the Super Regionals after beating Indiana 4-2
Huth was a head coach at Northern Colorado and an assistant coach at Oregon State, UCLA
Jenny Huth named UK Women’s Basketball Associate Coach of Player Development