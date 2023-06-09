Morehead announces new athletic director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University announced Kelly Wells as its new director of athletics Friday morning.

Wells, a Morehead alum, has spent the last 17 years at the University of Pikeville, serving as head men’s basketball coach from 2006 to 2020 and director of athletics since 2018

The university says an open-to-the-public press conference introducing him will be held on June 12 at 2 p.m. in the Academic-Athletic Center.

Wells will step into his new role on July 1.

