WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Woodford County.

Versailles police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Blue Grass Parkway around mile marker 64.

Police say that only one person died in the crash.

We do not know the identity of the victim.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

