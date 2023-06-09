Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘Save Our Summer’ blood drive aims to boost supply

‘Save Our Summer’ blood drive aims to boost supply
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into summer, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says this is the time when blood donation is low, but the need is high.

On Friday, they held their “Save Our Summer” blood drive at the Central Bank Center with the hopes of putting more blood on the shelves.

Right now, the Blood Center says they have a critical need for two blood types. This means they have less than a day’s supply of those blood types that they can provide to local hospitals.

“We’ve done some things to import some blood from other states to help us get by over the last few days, but we don’t want to be in that position,” said KBC Media & Branding Director Eric Lindsey. “We know that we’re just, you know, one big trauma away or an uptick in transfusions away from being back in a bad position.”

Lindsey says blood drives like this are imperative to make sure they are a self-sustaining organization.

“The way we split our products into the different components, you’re going to impact or save up to three lives,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey says this week hasn’t been good for them. At one point, they were in critical need of four blood types. He says this is in large part because of the time of year we’re in.

“We understand it’s summertime, and it’s a time for fun and to get out, but that need for blood never goes away. When people are more active, accidents happen, car wrecks happen and, unfortunately, more gunshot wounds,” said Lindsey.

KBC is in need of all blood types, but Lindsey says the types hitting low levels currently are O- and A-.

“If you have an opportunity to give back, it’s a good time to do it,” said Chris Willinger, a donor at Friday’s blood drive.

If you couldn’t make it out to the blood drive today, they say they will have donor appreciation days and other events throughout the summer.

Go to KBC’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

Staffing shortages impact Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center
One dead after Woodford Co. crash
KSP seargent claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
KSP sgt. claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
Search for missing Wayne Co. man nears 1 year mark
WATCH | Search for missing Wayne Co. man nears 1 year mark