‘Save Our Summer’ blood drive aims to boost supply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into summer, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says this is the time when blood donation is low, but the need is high.

On Friday, they held their “Save Our Summer” blood drive at the Central Bank Center with the hopes of putting more blood on the shelves.

Right now, the Blood Center says they have a critical need for two blood types. This means they have less than a day’s supply of those blood types that they can provide to local hospitals.

“We’ve done some things to import some blood from other states to help us get by over the last few days, but we don’t want to be in that position,” said KBC Media & Branding Director Eric Lindsey. “We know that we’re just, you know, one big trauma away or an uptick in transfusions away from being back in a bad position.”

Lindsey says blood drives like this are imperative to make sure they are a self-sustaining organization.

“The way we split our products into the different components, you’re going to impact or save up to three lives,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey says this week hasn’t been good for them. At one point, they were in critical need of four blood types. He says this is in large part because of the time of year we’re in.

“We understand it’s summertime, and it’s a time for fun and to get out, but that need for blood never goes away. When people are more active, accidents happen, car wrecks happen and, unfortunately, more gunshot wounds,” said Lindsey.

KBC is in need of all blood types, but Lindsey says the types hitting low levels currently are O- and A-.

“If you have an opportunity to give back, it’s a good time to do it,” said Chris Willinger, a donor at Friday’s blood drive.

If you couldn’t make it out to the blood drive today, they say they will have donor appreciation days and other events throughout the summer.

Go to KBC’s website to learn more.

