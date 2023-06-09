Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Staffing shortages impact Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center

(MGN)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Wall Street Journal, mentally ill people accused of crimes spend extended times in jail while waiting for treatment to stand trial.

One criminal defense attorney in Lexington says competency evaluations or assessments that used to take just weeks after entering jail now could take months.

“Criminal defense and mental health issues, a lot of times, run hand and hand,” said attorney Abe Mashni.

Part of Mashni’s job is to advocate for his clients, and sometimes that means raising the issue of competency.

“Not only do they have to be able to participate in their defense, but they also have to, at the time of the commission of the offense allegedly, they have to be able to appreciate the consequence of their actions,” said Mashni.

However, once the issue is raised, all proceedings come to a pause until they get the determination of competency.

“That’s why you see a backlog of cases because you can’t enter a guilty plea,” said Mashni. “You can’t go to trial until that issue is resolved.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that staffing shortages at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center have left more than 50 beds empty and unused.

Mashni says while he doesn’t blame KCPC for the holdup, he says the problem could be addressed through legislation.

“Nowadays, it is months and months and months. I mean, it’s not uncommon to have six months to a year, and that’s just based on limited resources and a backlog of cases that needs to happen,” said Mashni.

Mashni says that with the help of telehealth and virtual options, it could help speed up the process for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced
Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December,...
Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation

Latest News

The Kentucky Blood Center hosted a ‘Save our Summer’ blood drive today at Central Bank Center.
‘Save Our Summer’ blood drive aims to boost supply
One dead after Woodford Co. crash
KSP seargent claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
KSP sgt. claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
Search for missing Wayne Co. man nears 1 year mark
WATCH | Search for missing Wayne Co. man nears 1 year mark