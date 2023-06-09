Transylvania women’s basketball accepts invitation to White House for NCAA College Athlete Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation from the White House to attend the NCAA’s College Athlete Day celebration Monday, June 12.

The undefeated Pioneers join NCAA championship teams from across the country representing all three collegiate divisions at the event with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Transy won the Division III women’s basketball championship in Dallas on April 1, capping off an undefeated 33-0 season.

“We are truly honored to be able to represent Transylvania, the city of Lexington and the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the White House next week,” said Holly Sheilley, vice president of athletics. “Our players, coaching staff and our entire campus community have found joy in their journey this season and the opportunity to be recognized at a national level with championship athletes from all over the nation is one we are proud to have.”

The event will be livestreamed at whitehouse.gov/live and on the White House Facebook page at at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The team was recognized in May by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and presented the Transylvania Stakes trophy at Keeneland in April, among other accolades.

