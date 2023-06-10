Everyday Kentucky
5 bomb threats reported at Kroger locations in Tri-State, all clear, police say

A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple Kroger stores in the Tri-State evacuated due to bomb threats Saturday and were thoroughly searched and cleared by police.

The latest incident was when Cincinnati police say they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Kroger on Marburg Avenue in Oakley.

Customers were evacuated while the store was searched and nothing was found, according to police.

Cincinnati Police said that the Oakley Kroger opened back up around 4:00 p.m.

Similar situations were reported earlier Saturday but in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations for the report of bomb threats.

A bomb detection K9 was activated at the Newport location and officers and Kroger staff evacuated the building within minutes, according to Newport Police.

Police said that the Newport location resumed normal business at approximately noon.

Kenton County Police said that another bomb threat was reported at a Cold Springs Kroger near NKU shortly before 1:30 p.m. and closed for almost two hours.

Also, Erlanger Police said they responded to a bomb threat at an Erlanger Kroger around 1:00 p.m. Police cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Bellevue police stated that they believe this is part of a nationwide hoax.

There is an ongoing investigation into these incidents, and Campbell County Dispatch has said to call their tip line at 859-261-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip or Campbell County Dispatch’s office at 859-292-3622.

