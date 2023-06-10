Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calm Saturday Allows a Severe Threat for Sunday

FastCast Saturday Morning| Severe Weather Threat for Tomorrow
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beautiful day for your Saturday day will allow for some stormy weather for Sunday. Today, temps will remain around the upper 70s / lower 80s - welcoming in mostly sunshine across the bluegrass.

As we head into the overnight, clouds will build - and heavier rain will start to push into the region. Rain and storms will begin around 7am for parts of Kentucky and last through the midday. A brief break in the rain will come in the mid-afternoon hours, but a second round of storms is not far behind. By the evening hours on Sunday - storms will roll back- bringing widespread heavy rain and damaging winds.

Main threats associated with the First Alert Weather Day are heavy rain and strong winds, but there is an indicated potential hail threat for parts of western and central Kentucky. Stay weather aware with your WKYT First Alert Weather App in order to know the latest on storms in your region.

After the severe weather threat pushes out in the early Monday morning hours, small rain chances will remain for the next few days on the forecast. Our next summer rain system looks to come on Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

