Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert issued for Monticello toddler

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.
The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.(DOJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Wayne County Sherriff’s Office has issued an AMBER alert for seven month old toddler Jocelyn Lair.

The toddler is described as a white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair, weighing around 18 pounds.

She was last seen only wearing a diaper.

Authorities believe she is in the company of her mother, Shelley Lair, 39.

She is described as being a white female 5′3″ 119lbs last seen wearing hot pink tank top and black shorts.

She is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus with gray/green spray paint on passenger side of vehicle, Kentucky license plate BWV609.

Authorities say Jocelyn is assumed to be in great danger due to mother’s drug use.

The Sheriff’s office has not provided a picture of Jocelyn or her mother.

If you have more information, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
Victim killed in Woodford Co. crash identified
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced

Latest News

Bluegrass Fair increases security to ensure safety
A Clark County teenager is back up and moving after being hospitalized for weeks. Herman Jacob...
Clark County Teen recovering well after being injured in a wrong-way crash
The Planning Commission hopes they can show developers, and even city leaders, just how much...
Lexington Planning Commission has big ideas for highly trafficked corridor
A group of Jessamine County pastors from different denominations and ethnic backgrounds are...
Group of pastors leading effort to remove confederate statue in Jessamine County