Amber Alert issued for Monticello toddler

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Wayne County Sherriff’s Office has issued an AMBER alert for seven month old toddler Jocelyn Lair.

The toddler is described as a white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair, weighing around 18 pounds.

She was last seen only wearing a diaper.

Authorities believe she is in the company of her mother, Shelley Lair, 39.

She is described as being a white female 5′3″ 119lbs last seen wearing hot pink tank top and black shorts.

She is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus with gray/green spray paint on passenger side of vehicle, Kentucky license plate BWV609.

Authorities say Jocelyn is assumed to be in great danger due to mother’s drug use.

The Sheriff’s office has not provided a picture of Jocelyn or her mother.

If you have more information, please call 911.

