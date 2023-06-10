Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters spent Friday evening working to put out a fire at an apartment building in downtown Hazard.

Fire crews started working on the building, which is behind Main Street, around 9:30 p.m. Friday. As of Saturday morning, first responders believe that the fire has been contained and did not spread to any other buildings in the area.

Hazard Fire Chief Robert Keith said more than 30 people are now without a home because of the fire.

One of our reporters was in the area around the time the fire broke out and captured a small snippet of video.

Below is a screen capture of the Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission’s camera just after 9:30 p.m. Friday evening seemingly shortly after the blaze got underway.

Hazard-Perry County Tourism's Triangle Park camera, showing an ongoing fire in Downtown Hazard. (WYMT / Hazard-Perry County Tourism)

Hazard Fire Chief Robert Keith said they do not believe anyone was injured in the fire.

The Hazard Fire Department, Perry County Ambulance Service and Hazard Police Department responded to the scene, along with other departments from surrounding areas.

Main Street has reopened, but Gorman Bridge and Whitaker Way remain closed as first responders continue working at the scene.

Hazard officials said victims are currently staying in nearby hotels until at least Tuesday.

One victim said they have lost nearly everything.

“To tell you the truth, I wanna break down and cry, but what can I do, you know? By the grace of God and by maybe people helping, you know, maybe me and my family can get on our feet,” said Steven North, who lived in the apartment building.

People are also asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS if they need help.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has set up a link where people can donate to help fire victims. You can access that here.

