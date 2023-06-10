Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard

Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard apartment complex
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters spent Friday evening working to put out a fire at an apartment building in downtown Hazard.

Fire crews started working on the building, which is behind Main Street, around 9:30 p.m. Friday. As of Saturday morning, first responders believe that the fire has been contained and did not spread to any other buildings in the area.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Hazard Fire Chief Robert Keith said more than 30 people are now without a home because of the fire.

One of our reporters was in the area around the time the fire broke out and captured a small snippet of video.

Below is a screen capture of the Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission’s camera just after 9:30 p.m. Friday evening seemingly shortly after the blaze got underway.

Hazard-Perry County Tourism's Triangle Park camera, showing an ongoing fire in Downtown Hazard.
Hazard-Perry County Tourism's Triangle Park camera, showing an ongoing fire in Downtown Hazard.(WYMT / Hazard-Perry County Tourism)

Hazard Fire Chief Robert Keith said they do not believe anyone was injured in the fire.

The Hazard Fire Department, Perry County Ambulance Service and Hazard Police Department responded to the scene, along with other departments from surrounding areas.

Main Street has reopened, but Gorman Bridge and Whitaker Way remain closed as first responders continue working at the scene.

Hazard officials said victims are currently staying in nearby hotels until at least Tuesday.

One victim said they have lost nearly everything.

“To tell you the truth, I wanna break down and cry, but what can I do, you know? By the grace of God and by maybe people helping, you know, maybe me and my family can get on our feet,” said Steven North, who lived in the apartment building.

People are also asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS if they need help.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has set up a link where people can donate to help fire victims. You can access that here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Victim killed in Woodford Co. crash identified
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

Latest News

A bomb threat was reported at a Kroger in Winchester.
No threat found at Winchester Kroger
A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
Bomb threat reported at third Kroger location in Tri-State, police say
Mutt Strut
Lexington Humane Society Hosts ‘Mutt Strut’
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley