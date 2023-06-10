Everyday Kentucky
Arcangelo wins 155th Belmont Stakes

Saturday at Belmont Park, Arcangelo won the 155th Belmont Stakes out of the third gate. He opened at 8-1 odds.
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
ELMONT, N.Y. (WKYT) - Saturday at Belmont Park, Arcangelo won the 155th Belmont Stakes out of the third gate. He opened at 8-1 odds.

For jockey Javier Castellano, just weeks after his first Kentucky Derby win, he got his first in in the Belmont.

Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and 1 1/2 lengths in front of Fotre, the morning line favorite, and Tapit Trice in third.

The connections of Arcangelo paid $50,000 to get him into the field, because he didn’t have enough points to get into the Triple Crown races otherwise, but won a $1.5 million dollar purse.

