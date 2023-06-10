Arcangelo wins 155th Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, N.Y. (WKYT) - Saturday at Belmont Park, Arcangelo won the 155th Belmont Stakes out of the third gate. He opened at 8-1 odds.

For jockey Javier Castellano, just weeks after his first Kentucky Derby win, he got his first in in the Belmont.

Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and 1 1/2 lengths in front of Fotre, the morning line favorite, and Tapit Trice in third.

The connections of Arcangelo paid $50,000 to get him into the field, because he didn’t have enough points to get into the Triple Crown races otherwise, but won a $1.5 million dollar purse.

