Ballard hammers Henderson Co., 12-4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ballard exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to win its second-straight state softball title, defeating Henderson Co., 12-4.

The Bruins (36-1) scored the first five runs of the game before Henderson Co. scored four in the third inning.

Ballard’s Brooke Gray won her 29th game of the season for the Bruins.

