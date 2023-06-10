Everyday Kentucky
Ballard hammers Henderson Co., 12-4

By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ballard exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to win its second-straight state softball title, defeating Henderson Co., 12-4.

The Bruins (36-1) scored the first five runs of the game before Henderson Co. scored four in the third inning.

Ballard’s Brooke Gray won her 29th game of the season for the Bruins.

