Bluegrass Fair increases security to ensure safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Bluegrass Fair officially kicked off in Lexington Thursday.

Like last year, organizers are making safety a priority.

Mac Ferguson is the Chairman of the Lexington Lions Club. He says they have a larger security presence on the fairgrounds to keep everyone safe.

“I think when people see a police officer they feel a little bit better and I think extra security makes everyone feel better,” said Ferguson.

Organizers say increasing security worked well for them last year and it isn’t going unnoticed.

“I noticed they did security at the front gate, and it made me feel more safe coming in,” said Logan Gwynn who attended the fair Thursday.

Not only will fair-goers see more police, but they will go through metal detectors and be subject to a security search when entering.

“We couldn’t have better police protection, but don’t even think about that just come out and have a good time,” said Ferguson.

The fair lasts through June 18th.

There are food vendors, rides, and several new attractions.

