Bomb threat reported at third Kroger location in Tri-State, all clear, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police say a bomb threat has been reported at a third location in the Tri-State Saturday.

Cincinnati police say they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Kroger on Marburg Avenue in Oakley.

Customers were evacuated while the store was searched and nothing was found, according to police.

A similar situation happened earlier Saturday but in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations for the report of bomb threats.

A bomb detection K9 was activated at the Newport location and officers and Kroger staff evacuated the building within minutes, according to Newport Police.

Police said that the Newport location resumed normal business at approximately noon.

The Newport and Bellevue Kroger stores were thoroughly searched and cleared.

Bellevue police stated that they believe this is part of a nationwide hoax.

Cincinnati Police said that the Oakley Kroger opened back up around 4:00 p.m.

There is an ongoing investigation into these incidents, and Campbell County Dispatch has said to call their tip line at 859-261-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip or Campbell County Dispatch’s office at 859-292-3622.

