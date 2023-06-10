Bomb threat reported at third Kroger location in Tri-State, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police say a bomb threat has been reported at a third location in the Tri-State Saturday.

Cincinnati police say they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Kroger on Marburg Avenue in Oakley.

Customers have been evacuated.

A similar situation happened earlier Saturday but in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations for the report of bomb threats.

Both locations were thoroughly searched and cleared.

Bellevue police stated that they believe this is part of a nationwide hoax.

