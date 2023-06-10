Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Bomb threat reported at third Kroger location in Tri-State, police say

A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police say a bomb threat has been reported at a third location in the Tri-State Saturday.

Cincinnati police say they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Kroger on Marburg Avenue in Oakley.

Customers have been evacuated.

A similar situation happened earlier Saturday but in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations for the report of bomb threats.

Both locations were thoroughly searched and cleared.

Bellevue police stated that they believe this is part of a nationwide hoax.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Victim killed in Woodford Co. crash identified
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Mutt Strut
Lexington Humane Society Hosts ‘Mutt Strut’
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley
Police say that a single vehicle circled the building and then struck a corner, which resulted...
Driver in police custody after damaging apartment building in Lexington
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.