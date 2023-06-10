Clark County Teen recovering well after being injured in a wrong-way crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A Clark County teenager is back up and moving after being hospitalized for weeks. Herman Jacob Smith was critically hurt following a wrong way crash on I-75.

The crash happened nearly three weeks ago in Lexington.

Police say 84-year-old Thomas Mollencop was driving the wrong way when he collided with Smith’s car.

Weeks later, he’s recovering well.

“I do think that it’s a miracle that I’m here today and that I made it this far,” said Smith.

After the crash Herman Jacob Smith was unconscious for days, and when he woke up he could hardly believe what happened

It came days before he graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, meaning he had to miss the ceremony.

But the school made sure to honor him by laying his cap and gown in the seat he would’ve sat in.

“I graduated, I know I did and everyone knows that and they’re with me in that.”

Smith is enlisted in the US Army and his plans for the summer were to complete the remaining part of his training, but due to weight restrictions he has due to hernias, it’s been postponed, making him uncertain if that dream will ever become a reality.

“If I have a weight restriction, my military dreams won’t be fulfilled.”

So far they’ve heard only positive remarks from doctors.

“I’m recovering so well and doing so well that at this point I can start putting things behind me.”

Truly making him a miracle, despite all the odds.

Since the accident, Smith and his family have decided that they are planning to visit the first responders that helped Herman the night of the crash and give them a surprise that’s near and dear to their heart.

