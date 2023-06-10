Cody’s Wish comes from behind to win; punches ticket to Breeder’s Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been following the story between the horse, Cody’s Wish and his special bond with a Richmond teen, Cody Dorman, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

The five-year-old horse has made his namesake proud once again.

In the Metropolitan Handicap Race on Saturday, Cody’s Wish, the Morning Line favorite, came from dead last to win the Belmont Stakes undercard race by more than a length, punching his ticket into the Breeder’s Cup Classic this fall.

Cody’s dad was on-hand for the win.

