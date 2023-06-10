Everyday Kentucky
Cody’s Wish comes from behind to win; punches ticket to Breeder’s Cup Classic

Cody's Wish, with jockey Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win The Hill N' Dale...
Cody's Wish, with jockey Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win The Hill N' Dale Metropolitan horse race ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been following the story between the horse, Cody’s Wish and his special bond with a Richmond teen, Cody Dorman, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

The five-year-old horse has made his namesake proud once again.

In the Metropolitan Handicap Race on Saturday, Cody’s Wish, the Morning Line favorite, came from dead last to win the Belmont Stakes undercard race by more than a length, punching his ticket into the Breeder’s Cup Classic this fall.

Cody’s dad was on-hand for the win.

