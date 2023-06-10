Driver in police custody after damaging apartment building in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is in police custody after running his car into a Lexington apartment building.

At around 8 AM on Saturday morning, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1037 Cross Keys Road. Police say that a single vehicle circled the building and then struck a corner, which resulted in heavy damage to the structure.

Two apartment units were damaged in the accident and have since been condemned, displacing the residents.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, he will then be placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

We will update you with additional information as it becomes available.

