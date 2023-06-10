Floyd County Animal Shelter hosts second annual Rainbow Bridge 5K

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Animal Shelter hosted its second annual Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk on Saturday to remember pets who have passed over the rainbow bridge as well as to raise money for a great cause.

“Remembering our animals, our furry friends that we’ve had through the years that have crossed over the Rainbow Bridge, and we just want to celebrate them and, at the same time, raise money for a new animal shelter here in Floyd County,” said Floyd County special projects coordinator Missy Allen.

Officials say they hope to have a groundbreaking for the new shelter very soon, but the event is a major help in building costs. The event also invited folks out to have some fun with music, food, and even opportunities to adopt a new four-legged companion.

“People can come out and look at some animals that they have here, and they can take them for a walk, they can do a meet and greet with them,” said Animal Alliance of Eastern Kentucky President Sha Reynolds, “but they can also do that up at the shelter any day that, you know, they can make an appointment to come up and look at them.”

Hundreds of folks filed in throughout the course of the day to support animals across the region as well as their community.

“Communities need to realize that the shelters belong to all of us,” said Reynolds. “It’s not just a shelter that other people work at or work for, it belongs to all of Floyd County and therefore we need to support it.”

Allen also said that the event raised more than $45,000 and all proceeds will go directly to the building fund in hopes to take care of even more animals. She also added that the event would not have been possible without the help of the many sponsors and JobCorp volunteers.

