Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark strong to severe storms on Sunday, which is a First Alert Weather Day. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind and hail.

Cooler and dry air will settle in, behind the front, as we start the new week.

Showers and storms return by midweek, hanging out until late week.

Highs cool to the lower 70s, by Monday, warming back to the 80s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

