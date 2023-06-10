Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Sunday
Tracking strong to severe storms for Sunday.
Tracking strong to severe storms for Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark strong to severe storms on Sunday, which is a First Alert Weather Day. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind and hail.

Cooler and dry air will settle in, behind the front, as we start the new week.

Showers and storms return by midweek, hanging out until late week.

Highs cool to the lower 70s, by Monday, warming back to the 80s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Victim killed in Woodford Co. crash identified
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calm Saturday Allows a Severe Threat for Sunday
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat
Storms increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase this weekend
Highs cool to the lower 70s on Monday, but warm back to the 80s by Wednesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast