Lexington Humane Society Hosts ‘Mutt Strut’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society welcomed pups from across Central Kentucky this Saturday for this year’s “Mutt Strut”- a dog-friendly, 1-mile Fun Walk in Coldstream Park.

This year’s event hosted multiple vendors from local businesses - encouraging dog owners to shop, snack and enjoy the wonderful sunshine with their furry companions. One table even featured smooch the pooch - accepting donations in return for puppy kisses.

WKYT spoke with Katy Stoess, the Special Events Manager of the Lexington Humane Society, about how the event continues to thrive each year of its hosting.

" It’s gotten bigger and bigger every single year - and its just a fun way to spend your day!” Stoess stated, ” I mean who doesn’t want to come to a beautiful park, hang out with hundreds of dogs, shop some local vendors and just support a good cause.”

The walk is meant to raise awareness and donations for the Lexington Humane Society - whose mission is to advocate, educate and promote the compassionate treatment of animals. Each year, the Humane takes care of almost 5000 animals. There were even dogs up for adoption at the event - encouraging pet owners to adopt a new friend

Stoess reminded Kentuckians that, “We also have lots of foster dogs walking around - so if people are thinking about adopting a dog, but not sure, they can come and visit with them.”

Banana - one of the kissing booth contests - came to the LHS Shelter just a few weeks ago with a severely broken leg. The vet made the tough decision to amputate to give Banana a more fruitful life. Stoess attributed this success to the donations the LHS receives.

“Its thanks to donations that go directly to our second chances program that we can do these surgeries to save animals like Banana.”

For more information on donations and upcoming events, visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.