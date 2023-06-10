Everyday Kentucky
No threat found at Winchester Kroger

A bomb threat was reported at a Kroger in Winchester.
A bomb threat was reported at a Kroger in Winchester.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The scene has been cleared and no threat was found at a Kroger in Winchester after a bomb threat scare Saturday morning.

Police in Winchester say they were called out around 10:30 a.m. to the Bypass Road location where an anonymous person called the store demanding money and threatened the business, saying they had an explosive device set to go off.

The building was evacuated, and police began investigating.

Chief Hall told WKYT that a K9 unit was deployed.

He says that so far, their initial investigation has determined that the threat was not credible.

Officials believe it may be part of a nationwide hoax, since several other stores throughout the region experienced similar situations.

