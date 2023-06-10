Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Victim killed in Woodford Co. crash identified
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Popular Lexington restaurant chain closing one of its locations
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia