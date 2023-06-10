Everyday Kentucky
Softball tournament benefits family of Deputy Caleb Conley

Support continues nearly three weeks after Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - 40 teams from across and outside of Kentucky traveled to Scott County Saturday morning to play in a softball tournament. They’re playing for more than just a championship ring though.

“This is a benefit tournament. we shouldn’t have to do these but with you all here, showing the community support, we really appreciate it and I know these guys in blue standing behind you they appreciate it,” said Bluegrass Army Depot Police Officer, Jason Stolz.

All profits from this weekend’s tournament will support the family of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley.

“More than anything I can guarantee you that the family appreciates your all’s support,” said Stolz.

Those who knew Deputy Conley remember him fondly but even those who didn’t know him have heard stories about him. For the tournament’s organizer, Jesse Martin, one story comes from his coworker, whose son was in a car crash that Deputy Conley responded to.

“He was telling me that his son was pretty bad off, in a pretty bad car wreck here in Scott County. Deputy Conley called him the next day just to check on him to make sure that the kid was okay. That’s the kind of person that I’ve heard Deputy Conley was,” said Martin.

Like Martin, many of the coaches and players here never crossed paths with Deputy Conley but still, they traveled from as far as Western Kentucky and West Virginia to play in this tournament.

“When stuff happens to police officers, firefighters, softball comes out. It’s about the girls on the field but they’re here to support the whole community and it doesn’t matter if it was in Western Kentucky, West Virginia, or in Central Kentucky,” said Martin.

