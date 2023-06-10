Teater leads BMW Charity Pro-Am after 36 holes

GREER, SC (WKYT) - Lexington’s Josh Teater sits atop the BMW Charity Pro-Am heading into the weekend after firing a 6-under 65 on Friday at Thornblade Club.

Teater earned his third-career 36 hole-lead at 16-under par after two rounds. It’s the second consecutive week that Teater has entered weekend play inside the Top 3.

This season, the Henry Clay grad has made nine cuts in 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and is 43rd on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

