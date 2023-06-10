UK’s Leary, EKU’s McKinney to serve as counselors at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. (WKYT) - New UK quarterback Devin Leary and EKU’s Parker McKinney will be camping this summer with the Manning family.

Leary, who transferred to UK after spending last season at North Carolina State, will join the Colonels’ quarterback as camp counselors for the prestigious Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State, June 22-25.

Father Archie Manning is the Executive Director of the camp. Sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper are senior associate directors.

Leary threw for nearly 7,000 yards in four seasons with the Wolfpack. He threw for 35 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to just 11 touchdowns last season due to injuries.

McKinney owns EKU’s single season and career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and total offense. He is the returning ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist last year for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the best offensive player in FCS football.

This marks the second-straight season a UK quarterback has participated in the Manning Passing Academy. Will Levis participated last year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.