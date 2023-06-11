2 people airlifted for medical treatment following ATV accident in Laurel Co.

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after an ATV accident in Laurel County on Saturday night.

According to officials, two people lost control of an ATV and went over a steep embankment near 100 Hazel Patch Road shortly before midnight.

First responders used a hauling rope to bring the patients back up to the road for medical attention. The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter to transport them to UK hospital in Lexington for further treatment.

This story is ongoing. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.