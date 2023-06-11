Everyday Kentucky
2 people airlifted for medical treatment following ATV accident in Laurel Co.

The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter to transport them to UK hospital in Lexington for further treatment.(Laurel County Rescue Squad)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after an ATV accident in Laurel County on Saturday night.

According to officials, two people lost control of an ATV and went over a steep embankment near 100 Hazel Patch Road shortly before midnight.

First responders used a hauling rope to bring the patients back up to the road for medical attention. The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter to transport them to UK hospital in Lexington for further treatment.

This story is ongoing. We will update you as more information becomes available.

