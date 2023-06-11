Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Severe Weather Tracking Across Kentucky

FastCast Sunday Morning | Severe Weather Threat for Sunday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather is threatening the Commonwealth with heavy rainfall and strong wind-gusts throughout the day today.

The first line of storms rolled through parts of Kentucky in the early morning hours - and will be effecting Eastern Kentucky by the midday hours. A brief break in the cloud cover and rainfall will give us a false sense of security in the early afternoon - but more storms and strong wind gusts will come by the evening.

By 5:30 - parts of central Kentucky will be barreled with heavy rainfall, convective storms and strong wind gusts. This could be damaging with gusts peaking around 45 mph in Lexington. The heavy rain will mostly push out by the early , Monday morning hours - but moisture will be left in the state. This will pave the path for some scattered rainfall to impact us on Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit chillier, with high temps dropping into the 70s. Tuesday will also be the driest day in the immediate forecast - with Wednesday ushering in a new rain system by the end of next week.

Have a Great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Man charged in pedestrian fatality crash in Woodford County.
Pedestrian killed, driver charged in Woodford crash
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat
A group of Jessamine County pastors from different denominations and ethnic backgrounds are...
Group of pastors leading effort to remove confederate statue in Jessamine County

Latest News

Tracking strong to severe storms for Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Sunday
7-Day Forecast
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calm Saturday Allows a Severe Threat for Sunday
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday, June 9th