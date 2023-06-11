Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Severe Weather Tracking Across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather is threatening the Commonwealth with heavy rainfall and strong wind-gusts throughout the day today.

The first line of storms rolled through parts of Kentucky in the early morning hours - and will be effecting Eastern Kentucky by the midday hours. A brief break in the cloud cover and rainfall will give us a false sense of security in the early afternoon - but more storms and strong wind gusts will come by the evening.

By 5:30 - parts of central Kentucky will be barreled with heavy rainfall, convective storms and strong wind gusts. This could be damaging with gusts peaking around 45 mph in Lexington. The heavy rain will mostly push out by the early , Monday morning hours - but moisture will be left in the state. This will pave the path for some scattered rainfall to impact us on Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit chillier, with high temps dropping into the 70s. Tuesday will also be the driest day in the immediate forecast - with Wednesday ushering in a new rain system by the end of next week.

Have a Great Sunday!

