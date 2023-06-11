Everyday Kentucky
Family, friends honor Emanuel Prewitt 3 years after Lake Herrington drowning

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three years later, and emotions still hit Kelly Prewitt hard.

Her son Emanuel Prewitt, also known as Manny, died in June 2020. He drowned in Herrington Lake, after going swimming at the lake with friends.

This is why Kelly Prewitt now advocates for water safety.

“Hopefully it will plant a seed of thought and people will stop and just take the time to realize what’s going on around them especially when they’re out on an open body of water.” Prewitt said.

Prewitt started the nonprofit “Swim Smart,” and through that, they’ve created life jacket loaner stations.

“We’ve got enough money raised right now to make 14 more stations and my goal is 17 in total.” Prewitt said, “Emanuel was 17 when he passed, and his jersey number was 17 at one point, but it was his favorite number.”

She said it’s about leaving a legacy in his name, and on this bittersweet day she’s grateful to be surrounded by their community, remembering the type of man he was.

“He was just a very kind, sweet person. He would do anything that he could for his friends and even people that he didn’t know,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt held a memorial at Lake Reba in Madison County.

“I think he would be proud. I think he’s proud that people still come together and just take a moment in remembrance. I think he’d be touched by it.” Prewitt said.

Kelly Prewitt said they need help building more life jacket loaner stations. She wants to build some around Lake Herrington as well.

To help, and if you want to volunteer, she said you can message her on Facebook here.

