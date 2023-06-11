Golden Alert issued for Lexington teen

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington teen.

Robert Newfield-Ekelberry, 16, was last seen on Sunday, just after 4:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alexandra Drive.

He has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

He is 6 feet tall and approximately 260 pounds with brownish-black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, gray athletic shorts, white socks and gray/black running shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

