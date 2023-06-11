Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which is sparking strong to severe storms on your Sunday evening. TODAY is a First Alert Weather Day. The strongest storms will produce damaging wind and hail.

Leftover showers will linger into early Monday, before cooler and dry air settles in, behind the cold front.

Showers and storms return by midweek, hanging out until late week.

Highs cool to the lower 70s, by Monday, warming back to the 80s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

