Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Drier and Cooler Air for Early Next Week
Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which is sparking strong to severe storms on your Sunday evening.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which is sparking strong to severe storms on your Sunday evening. TODAY is a First Alert Weather Day. The strongest storms will produce damaging wind and hail.

Leftover showers will linger into early Monday, before cooler and dry air settles in, behind the cold front.

Showers and storms return by midweek, hanging out until late week.

Highs cool to the lower 70s, by Monday, warming back to the 80s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

