Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/11: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

even as we head into summer it’s a busy time at city hall in lexington and some impactful decisions are being made about the future.

the city council has recently voted to expand the urban service boundary... that will mean more development... how that growth happend will be debated in the months ahead.

today’s guest... lexington mayor linda gorton is also hoping for final approval of the city’s budget... she proposes spending over half a billion dollars for the first time... the spending plan is 505-million dollars.

the budget reflects the mayor’s priorites and includes no tax increases... and a she calls for a 5-percent raise for many city employees.

there’s money for a police and fire training center,... a redesign of phoenix park... there’s money for a new intelligence unit to keep track of the growing number of cameras helping catch criminals in the act.

and the mayor wants the council to commit to continuing a decades long search for what to do about city hall.

mayor gorton joins us... welcome....

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child has been found and is in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Man charged in pedestrian fatality crash in Woodford County.
Pedestrian killed, driver charged in Woodford crash
Severe threat
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat
A group of Jessamine County pastors from different denominations and ethnic backgrounds are...
Group of pastors leading effort to remove confederate statue in Jessamine County

Latest News

A driver is charged after he sent his vehicle into a building in Lexington.
Man charged after driving vehicle into building
The Lions Club, which puts on the event, said more security was added this year to keep...
Bluegrass Fair cancelled Sunday due to inclement weather
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 6/11: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton
13 different black-owned restaurants are participating in SoulFeast week, each of which will...
‘SoulFeast’ week returns to Lexington leading up to Juneteenth