Kentucky Newsmakers 6/11: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

even as we head into summer it’s a busy time at city hall in lexington and some impactful decisions are being made about the future.

the city council has recently voted to expand the urban service boundary... that will mean more development... how that growth happend will be debated in the months ahead.

today’s guest... lexington mayor linda gorton is also hoping for final approval of the city’s budget... she proposes spending over half a billion dollars for the first time... the spending plan is 505-million dollars.

the budget reflects the mayor’s priorites and includes no tax increases... and a she calls for a 5-percent raise for many city employees.

there’s money for a police and fire training center,... a redesign of phoenix park... there’s money for a new intelligence unit to keep track of the growing number of cameras helping catch criminals in the act.

and the mayor wants the council to commit to continuing a decades long search for what to do about city hall.

mayor gorton joins us... welcome....

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.