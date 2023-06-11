LSU Shuts-Out UK in Game 1 of NCAA Baseball Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) -The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats baseball team (40-20) fell to the No. 5 Louisiana State Tigers (47-15) inside Alex Box Stadium by a final score of 14-0.

The game was delayed multiple times throughout the day, due to the threat of severe weather. First pitch came at 10:06 P.M. EST, more than seven hours from it’s original start time.

The Tigers went to work right away- Tre’ Morgan hit a solo home run off of UK senior right-hand pitcher Zack Lee in the bottom of the first to get on the board.

In the bottom of the third, Tommy White hit a two-run homer, and Morgan followed it up with another solo HR to give LSU a 4-1 lead.

Gavin Dugas added to it, knocking one out of the park in the bottom of the fourth.

In the 5th, Josh Pearson sent one over the right field wall, extending the lead to five runs. That inning wasn’t kind to the Bat Cats; a single from Morgan allowed another RBI, then UK redshirt freshman righty Christian Howe hit Brayden Jobert with a pitch when the bases were loaded, bringing in another run. A wild pitch plated another, and a single from Jordan Thompson scored another Tiger, making it 11-0.

The sixth homer for the Bayou Bengals came in the bottom of the sixth inning from White; another solo HR to put LSU up by a dozen.

The seventh inning was more of the same. An RBI single from Thompson, and a sacrifice fly for an RBI from Crews made it 14-0 heading into the eighth.

LSU ace, junior righty Paul Skenes pitched 7.2 innings, with nine strikeouts, giving up no runs, just four hits and one walk in 101 pitches.

UK used three arms out of their bullpen, with junior RHP Seth Logue taking the mound in the seventh inning in relief.

The Tigers had more homers (6) than UK had hits (4) in the game.

Super Regionals are a best-of-three series, with the Tigers taking a 1-0 lead. UK and LSU will play again Sunday at 6:00 P.M. EST on ESPN2. According to ESPN, 79-percent of teams who win game one in a Super go on the CWS.

They’d play a game three Monday if needed. Whoever advances, goes to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

When UK visited then No. 1 LSU in April, UK dropped game one 16-6, but won game two 13-10, before dropping the finale by one run. LSU is 32-7 inside The Box this season.

(2) Florida and TCU each won their second game on Saturday, becoming the first two teams into the MCWS field.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.