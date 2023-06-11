Man charged after driving vehicle into building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some residents of a Lexington apartment complex have been displaced after a driver, sent their car into the building.

Lexington Police say it happened around 8:00 a.m. Saturday along Cross Keys Road.

Officers say a single vehicle circled the building, then struck the corner, which left heavy damage.

Two units in the building have been condemned.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Birindwa Balolane was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on 13 charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, several counts of wanton endangerment, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.

