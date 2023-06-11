Non-profits asking for donations to help Hazard fire victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 30 people are now without a home after an apartment building in Hazard caught on fire.

Nearby non-profits are working fast to help the fire victims recover.

“When the fire first broke out, I immediately started creating the needs assessment forms. Collecting information with sizes, medical needs, sheltering needs, whatever the need may be,” Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. Founder Kate Clemons said.

Clemons brought baskets of food and supplies to the hotel where victims are staying on Sunday. With the help of the First Presbyterian Church in Hazard and community members, she will provide lunch and dinner for the fire victims through Saturday.

Clemons said they need more donations to be able to provide the necessary amount of food and other important items.

“We need help with the community in donations and any way that they can help work through the forms. So, if anyone would like to, please reach out,” she said.

100% of donations to Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. will go towards fire victims. That is the same policy for a fund set up by the Perry County Community Foundation.

“We’re in a unique position where we can raise and distribute the money locally. The money doesn’t go other places. Every dime that’s donated goes to the fire relief efforts here,” Perry County Community Foundation Board Chair James Caudill said.

The donations mean a lot to victims of the fire, who lost almost all or all of what they owned.

“It means more than us living in a building that burned down,” fire victim James Logan said.

You can visit Kate Clemons’ Facebook page or the Perry County Community Foundation’s Facebook page to find out how to donate.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.