‘SoulFeast’ week returns to Lexington leading up to Juneteenth

13 different black-owned restaurants are participating in SoulFeast week, each of which will offer a $10 entree featuring ingredients sourced directly from black farmers through the support of Black Soil Kentucky.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been 3 years since Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday. But in Lexington, Juneteenth celebrations will last more than just one day.

The city of Lexington is hosting events from June 10th until June 25th--welcoming community members of all backgrounds.

“Being able to celebrate - and just be informed about the inclusion of everybody in shaping what we now know as Lexington; to pay homage, and championing those that have been marginalized and underserved for years - its definitely something that everyone can get behind,” said Marcellus Barksdale, Co-founder of SoulFeast--a 10-day celebration of black culinary culture highlighting black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in central Kentucky.

13 different black-owned restaurants are participating in SoulFeast week, each of which will offer a $10 entree - featuring ingredients sourced directly from black farmers through the support of Black Soil Kentucky.

“It’s kind of one of those things where supporting local is great...but to take that a step further and support black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs really goes a long way,” said Barksdale. “Everybody’s got a responsibility - to support each other, to support the community, and Juneteenth is essentially supporting Blackness.”

For more information about restaurants participating in SoulFeast, visit soulfeastweek.com.

Juneteenth flags will be placed along parts of Main Street beginning June 13th - showcasing the city of Lexington’s support of the historic celebration.

